Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns moving on from John Dorsey as their general manager might be good news for a pair of players, namely linebacker Joe Schobert and tight end David Njoku. The two players did not seem to be favored by the now former general manager and seemed like they might be on their way out from the team.

Schobert is scheduled to become a free agent and hadn't received a contract offer from Dorsey, despite assurances they would. "Sources" likely coming from that camp in the form of an agent told Mary Kay Cabot that the Browns seemed perfectly willing to let him walk after the season. Schobert has been pretty steadfast in his desire to continue his career with the Browns.

With Dorsey out of the way, it would seemingly increase the chances that Schobert is ultimately retained and a deal gets done, though until a general manager is decided, that move isn't like to get done in the near future. Schobert has been the unquestioned leader of the defense and is really the only player that is a proven commodity between linebacker and safety.

David Njoku received the Dorsey treatment starting at the NFL Scouting Combine where seemingly out of nowhere Dorsey decided that was the venue to criticize his blocking.

Njoku suffered the broken wrist that kept him out most of the season and when he was able to come back, he fell out of favor with the coaching staff under Freddie Kitchens. At that point, Njoku had received no assurances from the front office about his status and he was just as curious about his future with the team as everyone else.

Perhaps with a fresh start and a $3 million salary that is already guaranteed for 2020, the new GM and head coach will look at Njoku as a great opportunity to work with a young talent and embrace him before deciding on his fifth year option.

