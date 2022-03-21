Browns Giving Texans 6th Pick, Getting Less Back in Trade for Deshaun Watson

According to the NFL's transaction wire, the details of the trade between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are different from what had been initially reported.

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have completed the trade for Deshaun Watson officially. Both sides have acknowledged the trade and the transaction went through the league office, where the compensation is different from what has been reported.

The Browns are still giving up their first-round picks from 2022 through 2024. They are giving up a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth round pick in 2024. That is all the same. Previously, it had been reported the Browns were getting back a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Per the transaction wire, the Browns are giving up their fourth-round pick, 107th overall in 2022 and they are getting back getting back a sixth-round pick in 2024.

The difference is significant for a few reasons. First, the Browns are giving up two picks this year rather than just one. The fourth-round pick they are giving up originally belonged to the Detroit Lions.

In addition to giving up six picks overall, they are getting less back on the deal.

From a pure football standpoint, the original reporting of the deal looked pretty lopsided for the Browns. This evens out the compensation quite a bit.

The Browns still have a second-round pick (44th overall), two third round picks third-round pick (78th overall and 99th overall), a fourth-round pick (118th overall), a sixth-round pick (223rd overall), and a pair of seventh-round picks (223rd and 246th overall).

They received a seventh-round pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Case Keenum.

The Browns still have the quarterback they pushed so hard to get, but the price was a little higher than it had been previously reported.