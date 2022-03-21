Skip to main content

Browns Giving Texans 6th Pick, Getting Less Back in Trade for Deshaun Watson

According to the NFL's transaction wire, the details of the trade between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are different from what had been initially reported.

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have completed the trade for Deshaun Watson officially. Both sides have acknowledged the trade and the transaction went through the league office, where the compensation is different from what has been reported.

The Browns are still giving up their first-round picks from 2022 through 2024. They are giving up a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth round pick in 2024. That is all the same. Previously, it had been reported the Browns were getting back a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Per the transaction wire, the Browns are giving up their fourth-round pick, 107th overall in 2022 and they are getting back getting back a sixth-round pick in 2024.

The difference is significant for a few reasons. First, the Browns are giving up two picks this year rather than just one. The fourth-round pick they are giving up originally belonged to the Detroit Lions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to giving up six picks overall, they are getting less back on the deal.

From a pure football standpoint, the original reporting of the deal looked pretty lopsided for the Browns. This evens out the compensation quite a bit.

The Browns still have a second-round pick (44th overall), two third round picks third-round pick (78th overall and 99th overall), a fourth-round pick (118th overall), a sixth-round pick (223rd overall), and a pair of seventh-round picks (223rd and 246th overall). 

They received a seventh-round pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Case Keenum.

The Browns still have the quarterback they pushed so hard to get, but the price was a little higher than it had been previously reported.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Out of Play for Baker Mayfield, Sleeper Team Rising?

By Brandon Little5 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs after a pass reception on is way to scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns NFL Draft Profile: Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan

By Sam Penix11 hours ago
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lawyer Representing Watson Accusers Not Contacted by NFL Teams, Including Browns

By Pete SmithMar 20, 2022
andrew berry
Featured Content

22 Questions for the Cleveland Browns Regarding Deshaun Watson

By Pete SmithMar 20, 2022
BBC33BB8-3FE7-4186-BE65-E0FCDE499FB1
News

Contract Details for Deshaun Watson's Extension with Browns

By Brandon LittleMar 20, 2022
9B57B5F7-E29D-412D-99D3-39F1819BDFFD
News

Cleveland Browns Officially Announce Deshaun Watson Trade

By Brandon LittleMar 20, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Targeting Akiem Hicks?

By Pete SmithMar 19, 2022
DE24A91B-B7C4-4C54-8BEA-E1E06F17DD4B
News

Report: Browns Were Interested in WR Robert Woods

By Brandon LittleMar 19, 2022