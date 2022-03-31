Skip to main content

In Wake of Grand Jury Decision, Watson Accuser Speaks Out

One of Deshaun Watson's accusers, who is currently suing the Cleveland Browns quarterback, wrote an article in the Daily Beast, detailing some of the treatment she has received since the grand jury declined to indict Watson.

Lauren Boxley, one of the plaintiffs suing now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, spoke out in an article published by the Daily Beast. She isn't the first one to go on the record publicly to accuse Watson, but she is the first to detail some of the treatment these women have received in light of two grand jury decisions not to indict Watson.

Boxley writes, "I wrestle with feeling it would be easier to not exist. Many survivors share these feelings, and some of Watson’s fans have expressed that they would like for us to be raped, imprisoned, or killed. Crimes against women are fetishized more than they are prosecuted."

Beyond pointing out all too predictable behavior from some fans, including being painted as a prostitute, Boxley simply hoped that this situation might provide better awareness and help society take these situations more seriously.

"I speak out today in an effort to create further dialogue surrounding sex crimes. I speak out to further highlight the failings of a legal system that does not have adequate safeguards or support for victims. I speak out to share my gratitude to the individuals who have expressed their dismay toward the institutions that uphold the men who actively and intentionally destroy the lives of women for the sake of their demented pleasure."

Regardless of how the 22 civil lawsuits Watson is facing turn out, potentially further exonerating him, it does not change the fact many of the issues Boxley raises are compelling and accurate.

Madeleine Coleman of Sports Illustrated discusses discusses what Boxley said, also including a contrast in how the Houston Police Department treated her compared to NFL investigators.

