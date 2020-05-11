Where Does Odell Beckham Jr. Land on Pro Football Focus’ Top 100 List



Odell Beckham Jr. has landed on Pro Football Focus’s Top 100 of the last decade. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as he’s been one of the most electric wideouts since entering the league in 2014. Having just six years under his belt, otherwise he’d likely be a lot higher.

Playing five of those years with the New York Giants, where he was a thousand yard receiver each year, besides 2017 when he missed 12 games. Going over 1,300 yards each of his first three seasons and gathering 35 touchdowns through the first half of his career, numbers that definitely stood out.

Last season with the Cleveland Browns he had 74 receptions amounting in 1,035 yards. Actually, many claim it as an off year for the LSU product. But, still a thousand yard season, nonetheless. A number that history shows is normally a pretty good measure, especially if they can do it multiple times over a career.

Beckham has 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns to date in his six-year pro career. Astounding numbers when you look at the fact that he’s missed 20+ games over the surmount of his career. His rookie season was historic. As a rookie, it’s not easy to go for 108 yards a game, but that’s exactly what he did. As a career, sitting at 86.8 yards a game, Beckham has solidified himself as one of the best players of the decade. That number becomes 90 yards a game if you take out last season, where Freddie Kitchens seemed to struggle to find a way to get him the ball.

Sitting at #91 on PFF’s Top 100 of the last decade, the Cleveland Browns plan to keep the star receiver in their plans for the distant future. It’ll be interesting to see what him and Baker Mayfield can put together.