Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns are heading into a week 4 battle with the Atlanta Falcons today. The Browns will have their first road test since the week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
The main storyline is that the Browns are operating without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett today. Garrett will miss the game to continue recovering from the single car accident he was in. On the other hand, Jadeveon Clowney is questionable as well. There is a chance that the Browns are operating with rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell. Then it would be Curtis Weaver and rookie Isaiah Thomas providing depth.
Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable to play for the 1-2 Falcons. Cleveland is a -1.5 favorite on the road.
Watch/Listen
TV: CBS or News 5 if local
Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Stream: NFL +
A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.
