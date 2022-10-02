Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Where you can find the Browns and Falcons game at in week 4!

Cleveland Browns are heading into a week 4 battle with the Atlanta Falcons today. The Browns will have their first road test since the week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The main storyline is that the Browns are operating without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett today. Garrett will miss the game to continue recovering from the single car accident he was in. On the other hand, Jadeveon Clowney is questionable as well. There is a chance that the Browns are operating with rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell. Then it would be Curtis Weaver and rookie Isaiah Thomas providing depth.

Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable to play for the 1-2 Falcons. Cleveland is a -1.5 favorite on the road.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS or News 5 if local

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

A great option to fire your TV up in week 1 is FuboTV, a spot that will even set you up with a free trial.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

The Price of Potential on the Browns Defense is Inconsistency

Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks

Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

Browns Jacoby Brissett Ranks High in QBR Through Week 3

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

Balanced Browns Attack Produces Multiple Standout Performances

Browns Anthony Walker Jr. Leaves Game with Serious Leg Injury

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program