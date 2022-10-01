Myles Garrett Downgraded to Out Against Atlanta Falcons

The Cleveland Browns will be without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in week 4 action in Atlanta.

Cleveland Browns have made the right choice and downgraded Myles Garrett to out for their week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team. Garrett said he would be a game-time decision, but the medical staff had the final call and made the right one. Garrett will stay at home and not travel with the team.

Garrett was involved in a single car accident that left him looking pretty beaten up. The worse of the injuries was a sprained shoulder. The star defensive end spoke to the media yesterday with a battered and bruised face. The competitor in Garrett wanted to play, but it likely was not going to happen.

The expectation is for Garrett to miss this week and return next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Opposite of Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, remains questionable going into the game. Rookie Alex Wright will likely get his second straight start. Isaiah Thomas and Isaac Rochell will both see time on the field on Sunday.

Additionally, the team announced they have signed Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

