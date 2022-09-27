Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident

The extent of the injuries to Cleveland Browns defense end Myles Garrett is now known.

After what looked to be a very serious single car accident, Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett only suffered minor injuries. After flipping his 2021 Porsche, Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, as well as some cuts, according to a team release.

Garrett was leaving practice and rolled his car several times in Medina County. The Browns' star pass rusher is luckily okay, and his status for week 4 is to be determined.

Cleveland may opt to rest their franchise player against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, it may be the smart way to go. The Browns have Jadeveon Clowney currently out with an injury as well but soon could return. Chase Winovich will be on the injured reserve for another three weeks at least.

All in all, this is good news for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns franchise. Things very well could have been much worse.

