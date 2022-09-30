Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

There will be a new face getting the plays to the defense on the field for the Cleveland Browns.

With Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season, it was only a matter of time till we found out who the green dot communication would go to on the Cleveland Browns defense. Linebacker Jacob Phillips is going to get calls in from the sideline for the Browns while out on defense.

Phillips is stepping in at the MIKE linebacker spot for Walker and finds himself with a great opportunity. The former LSU Tiger played well against the Steelers after replacing Walker. Phillips totaled seven tackles and a sack of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

In the past, it has been Walker or John Johnson III getting the green sticker on their helmets. Now, the Browns are turning to the third-year linebacker. Phillips is going to get a chance to solidify his spot on the Browns’ defense. The opportunity is there.

