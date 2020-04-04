Who Is The Modern TEU? Miami or Stanford?

BrownsDigest
Pete Smith

TheMMQB's look at the modern 'U' for each position has arrived at tight end. Reid Fisher and Gary Gramling, looking at the last ten years of data, both of the top tight ends for the Cleveland Browns are represented. The newly signed Austin Hooper attended Stanford while David Njoku went to the University of Miami.

In one of the closer results thus far, the Cardinal finish ahead of the Hurricanes, who were barely able to edge out the Iowa Hawkeyes for second. Stanford has produced a handful of stars like Zack Ertz and hopefully for the Browns' sake, Hooper, but they just have been able to supply the NFL with tight ends that have an ability to stick around.

Njoku is actually the second most impactful tight end for the Hurricanes. Their case is almost entirely made by Jimmy Graham, having been an All-Pro and in the league for a decade. Njoku is second in starts over the past decade among players coming out of Coral Gables and is a former first round pick.

After a disappointing season in 2019, between a broken scaphoid that kept him out much of the season, a disconnect between him and the coaching staff, and some poor play, the Browns are hoping he bounces back and plays more like he did toward the end of 2018 and grow from there. Playing alongside Hooper should only increase the likelihood Njoku is successful.

At least for the time being, Hooper is highest paid tight end in the league and the Browns are counting on a major impact from him within Kevin Stefanski's offense. He is expected to help improve the running game and provide another dynamic playmaker in the passing game led by Baker Mayfield.

Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-yearl deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo! News. Seals-Jones was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Mock Draft 12.0: 4 Trades Provide Variables For Browns

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB has come out with his 12th mock draft and there are a handful of trades, which provides some interesting hurdles for the Cleveland Browns to clear, providing a much different result than most would expect.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Damarious Randall Signs One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Damarious Randall, who played the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

TheMMQB's look for the modern position 'U' is on to running back. Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have the top three schools all from the SEC including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's school, the University of Georgia.

Pete Smith

Who Is the Modern OLU? It Turns Out It Isn't Cornell

As TheMMQB turns their attention to the offensive line as to which school is the modern OLU, the Cleveland Browns only have one player on the roster that went to any of the top schools for producing talent based on their data, but that hasn't stopped the Browns from assembling one of the most talented units in the league.

Pete Smith

Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting, with no definite answer of when, they now know it will be soon that the new uniforms will be out for the 2020 season and beyond.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their depth at defensive end, agreeing to a two-year deal with Adrian Clayborn according to his agent.

Pete Smith

Mdbrownsfan

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Who Is The New WRU? The Browns Are Most of LSU's Case

Continuing their look at the modern position U's, Reid Foster and Gary Gramling take a look at the top schools for wide receivers. LSU is high on the list and the Cleveland Browns have the two most impactful Tigers on their roster.

Pete Smith