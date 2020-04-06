BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

Pete Smith

TheMMQB's project to determine the modern position 'U' is focused on the secondary. Based on the scoring system Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have employed, Ohio State fans are probably not going to be thrilled with a fifth place finish. The SEC gets all three of the top spots with LSU, Alabama and Florida.

Denzel Ward, representing the Buckeyes, has a chance to be special and is one of two foundational pieces the Cleveland Browns have on defense with the other being Myles Garrett.

LSU takes the top spot and it's not difficult to see why when considering their outstanding recent history with defensive backs, led by Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu with five All-Pro nods between them. Jamal Adams and Tra'Davious White each have an All-Pro season as well.

The Browns are hoping for a big leap forward in year two from Greedy Williams, the team's second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from LSU. After suffering a hamstring that kept him out a month, Williams struggled down the stretch, getting picked on quite a bit. He offers a nice combination of speed and length for the position and in addition to being healthy, having a year in the league to adjust and a new defensive coaching staff, a big step forward from Williams could be a major upgrade in the secondary.

Alabama finished second and with the exception of Marlon Humphrey, who has been All-Pro, the program's argument rests almost entirely on the impact of the safety position. Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson have all had All-Pro seasons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Legend Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at Age 84

Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to announcement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL; four with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Washington Redskins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Have Shown Interest In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top remaining free agent available and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are showing interest. The Browns have the ability to make a move for Clowney if that's the path they choose.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern TEU? Miami or Stanford?

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are looking for the modern 'U' at each position. They are now looking at tight end and the top two schools are both represented on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-yearl deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo! News. Seals-Jones was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Mock Draft 12.0: 4 Trades Provide Variables For Browns

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB has come out with his 12th mock draft and there are a handful of trades, which provides some interesting hurdles for the Cleveland Browns to clear, providing a much different result than most would expect.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Damarious Randall Signs One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Damarious Randall, who played the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

TheMMQB's look for the modern position 'U' is on to running back. Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have the top three schools all from the SEC including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's school, the University of Georgia.

Pete Smith

Who Is the Modern OLU? It Turns Out It Isn't Cornell

As TheMMQB turns their attention to the offensive line as to which school is the modern OLU, the Cleveland Browns only have one player on the roster that went to any of the top schools for producing talent based on their data, but that hasn't stopped the Browns from assembling one of the most talented units in the league.

Pete Smith