Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

TheMMQB's project to determine the modern position 'U' is focused on the secondary. Based on the scoring system Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have employed, Ohio State fans are probably not going to be thrilled with a fifth place finish. The SEC gets all three of the top spots with LSU, Alabama and Florida.

Denzel Ward, representing the Buckeyes, has a chance to be special and is one of two foundational pieces the Cleveland Browns have on defense with the other being Myles Garrett.

LSU takes the top spot and it's not difficult to see why when considering their outstanding recent history with defensive backs, led by Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu with five All-Pro nods between them. Jamal Adams and Tra'Davious White each have an All-Pro season as well.

The Browns are hoping for a big leap forward in year two from Greedy Williams, the team's second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from LSU. After suffering a hamstring that kept him out a month, Williams struggled down the stretch, getting picked on quite a bit. He offers a nice combination of speed and length for the position and in addition to being healthy, having a year in the league to adjust and a new defensive coaching staff, a big step forward from Williams could be a major upgrade in the secondary.

Alabama finished second and with the exception of Marlon Humphrey, who has been All-Pro, the program's argument rests almost entirely on the impact of the safety position. Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson have all had All-Pro seasons.