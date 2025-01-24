Buccaneers Reportedly Ghosted by OC Liam Coen As He Changes Course on Jaguars Job
Liam Coen was a top candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars job before removing himself from the race just one day ago. Now, he's back in Duval County interviewing for the job once again, and his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has reportedly been caught unaware.
After Coen backed out of the running, the Jaguars responded by abruptly firing general manager Trent Baalke in the middle of a coaching search. Now, with Baalke out of the way, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Coen is back in the mix to take over Jacksonville's coaching staff.
Just one short problem: Coen had agreed in principle on a new contract to stay in Tampa Bay after withdrawing from the Jaguars process. Now, according to both Schefter and Josina Anderson, the Buccaneers have lost contact with Coen as Jacksonville picks back up its pursuit.
Schefter followed it up by reporting that Coen said he reached out to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles about interviewing for the Jaguars job.
This Coen situation is just the latest moment in a chaotic hiring cycle for the Jaguars, which began with Doug Pederson's firing on Jan. 6. Owner Shad Khan initially retained Baalke, a fairly surprising move, especially considering he admitted that he could change his mind if his desired candidates expressed concerns about working with the embattled general manager.
Based on the timing of Coen's withdrawal and quick change of course over two days, it certainly looks like he played that card.