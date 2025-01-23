Jaguars Back in Discussions With Top Coaching Candidate After Firing GM Trent Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars' already-wild coaching search appears to have taken another turn.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is back in the running for the Jaguars' coaching job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon.
Coen, 39, is a day removed from apparently agreeing to remain with the Buccaneers on a lucrative new contract. After that news became public, Jacksonville canned general manager Trent Baalke.
The move appears to have put the Jaguars back in conversation with Coen, who has long been linked to the position.
Under Coen's guidance, Tampa Bay ranked in the top five this season in both scoring and total offense. Coen also coaxed a career-best season out of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw 41 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
Jacksonville, which regressed from 9–8 to 4–13 in 2024, fired coach Doug Pederson on Jan. 6. The Jaguars finished in the bottom half in both major offensive categories this season for the first time since quarterback Trevor Lawrence's rookie year in 2021.