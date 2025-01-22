Jaguars Fire GM Trent Baalke Amid Disappointing Search for Next Head Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a significant change to the front office, deciding to part ways with general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday.
The timing of the move is curious, to say the least, having already been deep into their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Doug Pederson after the 2024 season. Now, they'll also be in the market for a new GM.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement about the decision to move on from Baalke.
"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," Khan said. "Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike."
Reports indicated that there was plenty of uncertainty from various head coaching candidates about the prospect of working alongside Baalke. After missing out on Ben Johnson and seeing Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen elect to return to the organization rather than take up the head coaching role in Jacksonville, Khan felt a change was necessary.
Baalke had been the general manager of the Jaguars since 2021 and was in the process of seeking out the third head coach of his tenure with the team before his dismissal on Wednesday. Interim GM Ethan Waugh will have his work cut out for him as he looks to make up for lost time when it comes to finding the franchise's next coach.