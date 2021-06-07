Reports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Give Bruce Arians, Jason Licht New Contracts

When you help lead your franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl championship, you get rewarded.

That's why it wasn't surprising when news broke Monday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new contracts, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The new deal for Arians, 68, only includes a pay raise for the remaining years of his contract, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. He signed a four-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 that contains a fifth-year club option for the 2023 NFL season. Arians, already one of the oldest coaches in the league, would be 70 by then.

As for Licht, the Bucs GM is receiving "an unspecified extension," according to Auman. The new deal "ensures that he'll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years," Rapoport said. Licht also signed an extension in 2019 that would keep him in his current role until 2023.

Re-working the contracts of key members inside the Tampa Bay organization has been the common theme this offseason. In mid-March, the Bucs revised quarterback Tom Brady's contract to create cap space and lock him in through the 2022 season.

Arians and Licht aren't the only ones who have been rewarded this summer either. Prior to the end of May, the Bucs announced they had promoted various members of the organization, including scouts and player personnel staff.

Mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday for the Bucs and runs through Thursday.

