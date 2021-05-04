Film Study: Bucs Land Versatile, Developmental OL in Robert Hainsey

After taking an outside linebacker and quarterback in the first two rounds, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to take an offensive lineman at pick No. 95, Robert Hainsey from Notre Dame.

Hainsey, who played right tackle in college, was picked as a depth piece considering the Buccaneers have their starting five back from the 2020 Super Bowl team. The All-ACC Second Teamer in 2020 has the potential to be a starting guard or center at the NFL level but must acclimate to learning an entirely new position.

Although Hainsey played tackle in college, he is open to playing at any of the five spots across the line. Once he arrived in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, Hainsey practiced at both guard and center. Hainsey had no prior experience at any other position besides tackle throughout college, but NFL scouts and coaches saw the possible fit and wanted to see what he could do at other spots.

In his introductory press conference with the Buccaneers, Hainsey explained how his stock went up, ultimately landing him in Tampa in round three.

"In terms of my versatility, I think it's a huge advantage for me. I went down to the Senior Bowl having not played those positions in a practice or in a game, but I am confident in my abilities as a football player and what I can do so I was really excited to go down there and showcase that."

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman ran a 7.53 3 cone drill, finishing within the 84th percentile for that particular test. Hainsey is able to move well, which explains the possible move inside to guard or even center. According to Mockdraftable, he draws comparisons to other Notre Dame linemen Zack and Nick Martin at guard.

On film, Hainsey shows his run-blocking skills even as a tackle. Hainsey has no problems getting to the second level as he is strong as an ox and can bully defenders downhill. Hainsey is light on his feet, allowing him to move freely amidst the trenches, making himself a projectile missile when he pulls. He always keeps his feet moving and knows when and where to block. Hainsey does a great job at sealing the defense off, keeping the defenders away from the ball carrier. The former Notre Dame offensive lineman of the year is a high effort guy and never gives up on plays even if he is beaten.

At tackle, Hainsey lets rushers get inside his pads, causing them to dictate how the rep goes. In testing, Hainsey had a 77 and 7/8-inch wingspan (19th percentile) and 32 and 1/8-inch arms (7th percentile). Hainsey doesn't have fast enough feet or enough length to play tackle in the NFL but should suffice inside with a specialty in run-blocking.

This pick by Jason Licht, Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers front office was strictly based on potential, as Hainsey showed that he could make the transition inside to become better suited for the NFL.

By building depth in the trenches the Buccaneers can sure up any possible holes in their offensive line. Last season, guard Alex Cappa went down and back up Aaron Stinnie stepped right in, holding his own on the way to a Super Bowl victory. With the retirement of A.Q Shipley, it is a possibility that Hainsey could take reps at center in the NFL.

Like Kyle Trask, the Buccaneers brought in Hainsey to develop for a few seasons as they continue to make their Super Bowl runs in Brady's dwindling years. Hainsey will be a developmental, backup guard, and/or center at the next level.