Tom Brady Reaches 100,000 Yards Passing in the NFL

Despite a dismal performance by the Bucs' offense, Tom Brady continues to add NFL records to his resume.

It feels a little counter-productive to acknowledge Tom Brady's offensive greatness on a day that has seen his Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle so mightily on that end of the field. But that's nothing new for Tom Brady, or the Bucs, this season. 

Despite Brady's struggles throughout 2022 — in what is his 23rd season in the NFL — it doesn't make his career achievements any less impressive.

It feels like Brady is knocking off another milestone every few weeks he takes the field. And today is certainly no exception, as Brady achieved not one, but two all-time marks in this week 9 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. 

The first occurred when Brady completed a pass for the 7,500th time in his NFL career. An incredible number, that is a testament to his accuracy, consistency, and career longevity. 

Even though it should have been achieved much earlier in the game, with just over 9 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady completed a pass to Leonard Fournette to become the first player in the history of the NFL to throw for 1000,000 yards (regular season and playoffs combined). 

Yes, 100,000 yards. A number that is absolutely mind-bending when you consider the physicality of the sport, the injury risks it involves, and the short careers that have become synonymous with this league.

And on a day when fans will have trouble coming to grips with the performance of Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich, and everyone else responsible for the Buccaneers' offensive woes, this sort of career achievement is unbelievably impressive. 

The fans in Tampa are already screaming from the rooftops for the coaching staff to be held accountable for their team's poor performance. But if the Buccaneers have any hope of turning things around, it's going to be with Tom Brady as their quarterback. After all, his records speaks for themselves.  

