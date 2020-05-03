WATCH: Khalil Davis Highlights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis, adding an athletic, productive prospect to one of the NFL's most dominant defensive fronts.

Davis backed up his solid numbers at Nebraska with an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, putting on a show with his rare athleticism.

He joins a unit that was anchored the NFL's top-ranked rush defense last season, bringing quality depth behind Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh.

Check out these highlights of Davis wrecking opposing offenses for the Cornhuskers: