AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Tyler Johnson Highlights

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, adding yet another dynamic pass-catcher to one of the league's deepest receiver groups.

Johnson is a tough, reliable target with a well-rounded skill set and the ability to go above the rim for spectacular catches. He closed out his collegiate career with a dominant performance in the Outback Bowl, shredding Auburn for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He'll now team up with a pair of Pro Bowlers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to give Tom Brady plenty of weapons with which he can attack opposing defenses.

Watch these highlights of Johnson tearing it up for the Golden Gophers:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jameis Winston Still Giving Back to Tampa Bay Community

Bucs' former quarterback is still working hard to serve the place he's called home the last five years.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Ke'Shawn Vaughn Highlights

See Tampa Bay's third-round draft pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Can't Wait to Beat the Bucs

Tampa Bay's former quarterback wanted to stay in the NFC South, for obvious reasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Claim K Elliott Fry Off Waivers from Panthers

Tampa Bay brings in competition for second-year kicker Matt Gay.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Antoine Winfield, Jr. Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's second-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tristan Wirfs Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's first-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Meet the Bucs' 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Get to know all the rookies Tampa Bay added after the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

How Many Touchdowns Will Rob Gronkowski Score in 2020?

See how many "Gronk-spikes" the odds-makers think we'll get this season.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Favorite to Win NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Tampa Bay's new tight end could be the winner after coming out of a brief retirement.

Luke Easterling