WATCH: Tyler Johnson Highlights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, adding yet another dynamic pass-catcher to one of the league's deepest receiver groups.

Johnson is a tough, reliable target with a well-rounded skill set and the ability to go above the rim for spectacular catches. He closed out his collegiate career with a dominant performance in the Outback Bowl, shredding Auburn for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He'll now team up with a pair of Pro Bowlers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to give Tom Brady plenty of weapons with which he can attack opposing defenses.

Watch these highlights of Johnson tearing it up for the Golden Gophers: