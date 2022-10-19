Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady 'Didn't Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There'

Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?

At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in.

.500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better.

But when you enter the year with the expectations Tampa Bay did, the potential isn't enough.

You have to win. And after they failed to do so against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weighed in with what he saw.

"It didn't look like (Tom Brady) wanted to be out there," Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. "I'm like, 'There's no way he's enjoying this.' No way."

If Roethlisberger thought Brady's demeanor on the field conveyed a less-than-jovial feel about him, coach Todd Bowles' comments on Monday aren't going to lighten the mood any.

"Red zone, we get down there – and we had the ball down there several times – and either we get a false start or we get a penalty that pushes us back, or we miss a route here and there, we miss a block here and there," Bowles said about his team's recent struggles, especially in the red zone. "It's a different guy. It's the freakiest thing because that's all we do in practice. It doesn't matter if it doesn't carry over to Sunday. Short yardage is another topic we've got to get better at, offensively especially. We've got to find a way to get one yard. We've got to understand what we're doing to get one yard; then it becomes a toughness thing down there to get the yard...These are things we practice every day. We'll continue to practice, we harp on them, we stress them...And player-wise, they have to understand that and they have to get better at executing."

Until the Buccaneers get the coaching and execution up to snuff, things are at risk of becoming much less fun before they get any better.

And truth be told, a win in Week 7 over the Carolina Panthers won't be measured as a 'get right' performance no matter the method of win, while a loss or even struggling to secure a narrow win will further serve to feed the growing trepidation starting to surround this Bucs team.

