Bruce Arians Favored to Win Coach of the Year

Adding a Hall-of-Fame quarterback can bring more than wins for a head coach.

Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may find out this season if the odds work in his favor. Arians, along with Bill Belichick, is favored 12 to 1 to win AP Coach of the Year this season by BetOnline.ag:

Arians previously won Coach of the Year with the Colts in 2012 and the Cardinals in 2014. Belichick won three times with the Patriots in 2003, 2007 and 2010.

Having Brady as his quarterback is no guarantee Arians will win Coach of the Year. Belichick had him for two decades and six Super Bowl rings but won it just three times. However, if he can keep the Bucs on the same trajectory from last season, Arians will certainly be a prime contender for the award.