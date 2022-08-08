Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver

Just a few months ago, it appeared as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had done everything they needed to reinforce the quality of their wide receiver room. Back in March, the team signed both Russell Gage and Chris Godwin to three-year contracts, while still maintaining a plethora of young, talented receivers – under contract for this season and beyond – to compete for bigger roles within the offense.

With franchise receiver, Mike Evans, already locked into a long-term deal himself, the moves made back in March signified a team that viewed the position as a priority. And based on his investments in free agency, it became obvious that Bucs GM, Jason Licht, saw great value in having quality depth at the position.

At this point, most observers assumed the heavy lifting was done, at least in terms of addressing the wide receiver position. A core of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage – combined with a talented group of reserves like Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman, and Cyril Grayson – would ensure that Tom Brady had a diverse cast of pass catchers at his disposal for the 2022 season.

So a few weeks ago, when Jason Licht went on to sign one of the most talented receivers of all time – and certified NFC South killer – Julio Jones, it felt like a statement. It also proves that Licht was steadfast in his commitment to add to what was already a dynamic collection of playmakers for the Bucs.

Was Julio a player that the Bucs had their eyes on all along? We don't know for sure.

But according to a recent report from Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are one of the teams that had expressed an interest in Odell Beckham Jr., as well.

In a recent appearance on Inside Training Camp for NFL Network, Rapoport stated, "Obviously [Odell Beckham Jr.] has continued to receive interest from several teams. The Bucs had some interest before they ended up signing Julio Jones."

There's no doubt that OBJ put together some impressive performance after joining the Rams last season. In fact, he was more productive than Julio Jones – who was plagued by reoccurring hamstring issues each of the past two seasons.

Based on the fact that Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl – and isn't expected to resume playing until October or November at the earliest – it is my opinion that Jones is a better option for the Buccaneers this season.

My takeaway from this report is simple. No matter what happens this season, no one can say that Jason Licht didn't do enough to assemble a cast of wide receivers that are capable of helping the Bucs contend for a Super Bowl, in what may very well be Tom Brady's last chance to do so.

