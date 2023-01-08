Most NFL rosters are built through the draft, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' is no different.

Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't tend to look toward their rookie classes for critical contributions in their first seasons.

Championship-caliber teams don't usually have enough openings for unproven players to get significant opportunities.

This is why most of them have to make their marks on special teams, just as the Bucs' rookie class has in 2022.

"When you're working with those young guys, you've got to remember that they've never covered a kick," Bucs special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong said. "They were stars in college - they haven't played on special teams...and that's everybody in the league. Those guys have done a nice job...I'm proud of what those young guys have done."

One of the young guys that stood out to Armstrong is rookie tight end Cade Otton, who was a star for the Washington Huskies before making the jump to the NFL.

Otton isn't the only tight end making contributions to special teams, however, as Ko Kieft has been a pleasant surprise in the 2022 class of fresh Buccaneers.

"Ko's brought toughness to the unit," Armstrong said of Kieft. "He's a smart kid, (he is) obviously on all four phases. He'd be on field goal if he had to be - the guy wants to play. I can't say enough about him...tough and smart - you can't replace it. And he shows up every week."

Another rookie who shows up every week for the special teams is punter Jake Camarda.

The expected round of jokes was made when Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht drafted the punter, but Camarda's leg has proven to give his team a weapon in the war on field position.

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum has had some rough moments in defense while flashing potential, but he's been a big help on special teams according to Armstrong, especially when he's getting down and forcing opposing returners into fair catches rather than returns.

But it's not just drafted guys.

Undrafted free agent receiver Deven Thompkins was a training camp favorite, and since getting his shot at being a full-time return man has reminded people why.

"He's done a nice job managing the game," said Armstrong. "He hasn't made a bunch of mistakes...he gets the ball vertical, does a good job (taking) care of the football and he's finished off his returns. I think he's done a really good job."

All of this positivity doesn't mean the Bucs' special teams unit has been perfect, and certainly, there are areas they need to improve in.

And Armstrong took ownership of that this week, saying it was on him to get it figured out.

To meet the standard as a coach, so the players he's teaching have a solid foundation to build upon.

"We don't repeat plays for a reason because there is no fifth down," Armstrong said when asked about getting one chance to get a play right on special teams. "Whenever we practice a play, there's never, 'Hey, do that again.' You don't get into that mode - we don't have a second down, we're out there on fourth down...when something gets screwed up - I'm going to take the blame for it...but you have to keep teaching...I have to make it work and that's the bottom line - it's on me."

