Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Mike Evans

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been the centerpiece of Tampa Bay's offense for his entire career. Even with the arrival of Tom Brady, that is not likely to change.

As the Bucs' most consistent weapon, Evans has paid off for fantasy owners year in and year out. Last year, he averaged 12.7 fantasy points per game, third-most among wide receivers behind only Saints WR Michael Thomas and teammate Chris Godwin.

Evans' persistent production even amid Godwin's meteoric rise to stardom is a testament to his talent and dominance at the position.

Only two things held Evans back last year: his season-ending hamstring injury and Jameis Winston's interceptions. While no injury is predictable, the Bucs took a massive step to avert another turnover-heavy season by signing Tom Brady.

Evans is arguably the most talented wide receiver Brady has worked with since Randy Moss. During the Patriots' legendary 2007 season, Moss averaged 18 points per game with Brady throwing him the ball.

Evans isn't likely to match that absurd degree of production, but he should have more opportunities to keep the ball moving with Brady under center.

The biggest obstacle to Evans' fantasy dominance will actually be his own teammates. Last year, he and Chris Godwin alternated their high-scoring performances, only twice scoring double-digit fantasy points in the same game.

That issue could be exacerbated by the arrival of another former Patriot, tight end Rob Gronkowski. Given the familiarity and comfort between Brady and Gronk, Evans may struggle early competing for looks with the wildly talented tight end.

Nevertheless, as the Bucs' primary receiver, Evans will still have a solid season with Brady at quarterback. Proven to elevate the talent around him, Brady will only make a top receiver like Evans more of a star.