Bucs to play Super Bowl champions in 2020

The Buccaneers may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, but they still get to play the Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay is slated play the AFC West next season and will host the Super Bowl LVI champion Kansas City Chiefs:

The Bucs are not likely to face a more dangerous offense next year than Kansas City, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs put up 451 points and 6067 yards in 2019 even though Mahomes missed two games with an injury.

It's unclear whether Bucs and Chiefs fans will be treated to a duel between Mahomes and Jameis Winston, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. Winston led the NFL in passing yards and was second in passing touchdowns, but he also led the NFL in interceptions by a wide margin with 30. Mahomes on the other hand threw just five in 2019.