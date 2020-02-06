AllBucs
Bucs to play Super Bowl champions in 2020

J. Kanno

The Buccaneers may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, but they still get to play the Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay is slated play the AFC West next season and will host the Super Bowl LVI champion Kansas City Chiefs:

The Bucs are not likely to face a more dangerous offense next year than Kansas City, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs put up 451 points and 6067 yards in 2019 even though Mahomes missed two games with an injury.

It's unclear whether Bucs and Chiefs fans will be treated to a duel between Mahomes and Jameis Winston, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. Winston led the NFL in passing yards and was second in passing touchdowns, but he also led the NFL in interceptions by a wide margin with 30. Mahomes on the other hand threw just five in 2019.

Bucs Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

The Bucs continue to break barriers when it comes to women in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Officially Set to Host Super Bowl LV

Bucs will try to be first team in NFL history to play Super Bowl in home stadium.

J. Kanno

Footballfan55

Bucs Give One Last Look at the 2019 Season

Take a quick trip down recent-memory lane and remember what the Bucs did in 2019.

J. Kanno

Lavonte David from the Super Bowl. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1224408819943530501

Luke Easterling

Bucs Super-Fan 'Big Nasty' to Join 'Hall of Fans'

They call him "Big Nasty," and he's one of the league's most recognizable game-day faces.

Luke Easterling

Footballfan55

Relive Shaq Barrett's Dominant 2019 Season

Check out the best highlights from the NFL sack leader's dream campaign.

Luke Easterling

Footballfan55

Shaq Barrett is honored for his incredible 2019 season. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1223788123559202816

Luke Easterling

Bucs Legend John Lynch Snubbed by Hall of Fame Yet Again

A seven-time finalist, Lynch will have to wait yet another year for a gold jacket.

Luke Easterling

Are Bucs Dark-Horse Landing Spot for Tom Brady?

Patriots' legendary QB is a free agent, and Tampa Bay could entice him.

Luke Easterling

Footballfan55

Top 2019 Highlights of Bucs' Dominant Defensive Line

Tampa Bay's defensive front led the NFL in rush defense, and boasted the league's sack leader.

Luke Easterling