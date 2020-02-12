AllBucs
Bucs tease new uniform release

J. Kanno

After months, nay, years of waiting, the cries and pleas of Buccaneers fans appear to have been heard: new player uniforms may be on the way. The Bucs' Twitter account dropped a cryptic video on Wednesday that hinted that new uniforms are coming:

The video does not provide much of an idea what the uniforms actually look like, but it's clear from the shots of newspaper headlines like "Uniform Effort" that an announcement should be expected. 

Additional shots and references to the franchise origins in 1976 and the Bucs' 2002 Super Bowl-winning season indicate the uniforms will include elements from both eras. The final shot of the Bucs' logo in red, pewter and creamsicle affirm this direction.

The Bucs last redesigned their uniforms in 2015, but they were met with strong criticism for their garish color arrangement and hard-to-read player numbers. A campaign to replace these uniforms began in earnest over the past two seasons, and it appears those efforts have paid off.

