After NFL's New Statement, Will Colin Kaepernick Finally Return?

In the wake of recent protests against racism and police brutality, professional sports leagues and teams have been issuing public statements in support of social justice.

When the NFL issued one such statement earlier this week, many wondered how it squared with the league's response to Colin Kaepernick's protests in 2016, which eventually led to him not being able to find a job anywhere in the league.

The NFL players responded with a statement of their own, letting the league know that their original statement simply fell short. A moving video posted Friday featured some of the biggest names in the league, including Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Deshaun Watson, calling for the league to go further:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded with a video of his own Friday evening, admitting the league made a mistake in the way they responded to the players' protests:

Goodell didn't mention Kaepernick by name, but in admitting that players should be encouraged to peacefully protest, shouldn't that mean the league should welcome Kaepernick back with open arms?

There are still plenty of teams across the league with quarterback situations that are questionable, at best. Yes, Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016, but he's still just 32 years old, and talented enough to warrant a team taking a chance on his unique skill set by bringing him in to compete.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers obviously have their starting job locked up after signing Tom Brady, but could the Bucs be interested in signing Kaepernick as an upgrade to the rest of the depth chart behind him?

Even if he's not a fit in Tampa Bay, Kaepernick could be an upgrade for a handful of teams across the league. Now that the NFL appears to be apologizing for how they handled his peaceful protests, their next step could be to make sure he gets a fair shake at returning to the league.