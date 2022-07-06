Former Tampa Bay starting defensive lineman retires from the NFL

There comes a day when every player knows it's time to hang up the cleats for good. For former Tampa Bay Buccaneers noseguard Beau Allen, that day came earlier this month. On July 1, Allen announced on social media that he'd be retiring from the NFL after spending time with the Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots.

In his statement, Allen reflected on his journey while thanking all of the players and coaches whom he'd crossed paths with throughout his career.

"I am retiring from the game of football. Playing football in the NFL has been the biggest privilege of my life."

"Never in my wildest dreams as a youth did I think that I would play in the NFL, so it's pretty wild to reflect on a career that has spanned seven teams, three teams, and produced a Super Bowl Championship (in my home state of Minnesota). What a ride."

"Any player worth a s--t will tell you that it's the people involved that really make the game special. My time in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and New England was spent with so many amazing teammates, coaches, and support staff. You guys have done so much for me, I can't even begin to thank you all. At the end of the day, it's you all that I will miss most about the game - let's not be strangers."

Allen began his career with the Eagles after being selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Missing just one game in his first four years in the league, he developed into a reliable backup for Philadelphia and recorded two tackles in the franchise's Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2017.

Over the offseason, Allen signed a three-year/$15 million deal to join Tampa Bay. He started a career-high eight games, appearing in 14, in 2018, and recorded 20 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The former Wisconsin star's playing time diminished in 2019 after the emergence of Vita Vea. Allen elected to take a pay cut that season which voided the final year of his contract. He chose to sign a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in 2020.

However, Allen began the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a leg injury. He was set to return in October but then was reinjured during a practice. Shortly after, New England ruled out Allen for the remainder of the season. He failed a physical during the 2021 offseason and was subsequently released by the Patriots.

The 30-year-old failed to land with a team last year and his decision to step away from the game became obvious with his declining health. Allen has yet to announce what will be coming next in his career, whether that's sticking around the sport of football or moving on to a different venture.

