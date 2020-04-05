AllBucs
Grading the Bucs' Signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

J. Kanno

If one thing made it clear that the Buccaneers wanted to keep their defensive core together, it was re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. 

After restructuring his contract last year, Pierre-Paul was due to become a free agent, but he turned right around and re-signed in Tampa Bay on a two-year, $25 million deal with $20 million in guarantees.

The guaranteed money raises an eyebrow as it all but ensures Pierre-Paul will be a Buccaneer through 2021. At 31-years-old, he is on the back-end of his prime while he is averaging $12.5 million in salary for the next two years, making him 13th-highest paid 3-4 linebacker in the league.

His compensation suggests the Bucs expect him to maintain his productivity since arriving in Tampa Bay. In 2019, Pierre-Paul averaged a quarterback pressure every 24.4 snaps. For comparison, teammate and NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett averaged a pressure every 17.4 snaps.

The Bucs made a calculated risk in giving Pierre-Paul so much money at his age and with his injury history. While he has typically bounced back, he will have to continue performing at a high rate for the next two years to make this contract worth it.

Grade: B+

