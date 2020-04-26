Report: Jameis Winston Finalizing One-Year Contract with Saints

The Buccaneers' former franchise quarterback isn't going very far. Jameis Winston is on his way to donning black and gold and is finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints (via Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson):

Winston would back up Drew Brees who has missed time in each of the last two season, including five last season. There is a possibility, albeit slim, that the Bucs could face Winston next year.

Going to New Orleans would give Winston the opportunity to learn from a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and one of the best offensive minds in the game in Sean Payton. Though he will take a significant pay cut, signing in New Orleans could help reinvigorate Winston's career.

Winston's past performance against the Saints has been mixed at best. In nine games with Winston at QB, the Bucs won three games to six losses with Winston completing just 57.5 percent of his passes and throwing for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.