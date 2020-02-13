AllBucs

Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK procedure

J. Kanno

A perhaps underrated quality any NFL quarterback should have is the ability to see clearly, in a very literal sense. Buccaneers quarterback and impending free agent Jameis Winston took steps to hone that ability that by undergoing a LASIK procedure to improve his eyesight (via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud):

The LASIK procedure reshapes the cornea to adjust the eye's ability to focus light into the retina. Where objects at a distance may have been blurry before, Winston should now be able to see them clearly.

The real question is how much this change in vision will affect his play. Though it was common to see Winston squinting at the scoreboard or from the sideline, he was still able to make accurate throws with some regularity, averaging 61.3 percent pass completion over his NFL career.

Also, the fact that no coach or team personnel previously insisted on either corrective lenses or LASIK earlier indicates Winston's eyesight may not have been too bad before the procedure. Bruce Arians acknowledged Winston's nearsightedness at the end of the season but did not indicate much concern for its impact on his performance (via JoeBucsFan):

Of course, only time will tell if this will have any kind significant impact on Winston's future performance. It does at least indicate that Winston is willing to take any step to being a better quarterback.

