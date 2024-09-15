Keys To Cannon Fire: Buccaneers At Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Motor City in Week 2 for a playoff rematch against the Detroit Lions. In an early measuring stick game against an NFC favorite, the Bucs will have the chance to see where they are at early in the NFL season. However, the injury bug has struck early for the team and they will be down several starters. There is still a path for victory for the Bucs and it starts with following these keys to cannon fire.
Put The Pressure On Goff
Down several playmakers on defense, the Bucs desperately need to put the pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. However, the head coach Todd Bowles needs to be smart about how he attacks him. Goff is much better with a clean pocket, finishing 8th in DVOA last season with a clean pocket. However, when he was under pressure he dropped down to 23rd in DVOA. The tricky part here is the Lions have a formidable line and Goff is great at understanding weaknesses in the defense and getting the ball out quickly.
If the Bucs try and blitz Goff it may be to their detriment. In 2023 Goff led the league in passing yards when facing an extra rusher. Defenses were either late or ignorant to this as he was blitzed the third most of any quarterback. It's not just about pressuring Goff, it's the kind of pressure the Bucs will need to generate. If the Bucs want to force Goff into bad decisions on Sunday they need to get to him, but they need to do it with base pressure — something that may be difficult without Calijah Kancey.
Get The Ball Out To Playmakers Quickly
Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke is quietly ascending to a dominant level. He allowed just one pressure in Week 1 and in two matchups against Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions last season, let up just four total pressures. Unfortunately, Goedeke is in concussion protocol and will miss the Week 2 clash with the Lions. That will thrust backup swing tackle Justin Skule into action against the dynamic Pro Bowl edge rusher.
The Bucs will likely utilize a tight end to help chip Hutchinson in the passing game, but must be able to devise a game plan that will allow them to get the ball out quickly and into the hands of their playmakers. The last thing the Bucs will want is for quarterback Baker Mayfield to hold onto the ball for too long, allowing pressure to get to him and ending in negative plays. I'd expect to see a lot of shorter to intermediate routes, screens, and dump-offs to try and neutralize the Lions' pass rush and to keep Mayfield clean.
Control The Pace Of The Game
The Lions' offense is one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL and the best way to counteract their ability to score at any level is to keep them on the sideline. Time of possession is the key for the Bucs this game with several playmakers out on defense. Establishing a ground game will be crucial to keeping the Lions' offense at bay and controlling the game's pace.
The Bucs need to lean heavily on Rachaad White and Bucky Irving and even more both will need to produce for the offense. Using the screen game and dump-offs to the running backs and wide receivers to get the ball out quickly will also help the Bucs offense control the clock. Utilizing a strong rushing attack and keeping the clock moving will be pivotal if they are going to come away with the upset in Detroit.
