LOOK: Tom Brady sprays his hair in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' colors

The veteran QB is rocking the Bucs’ colors.

The second day of mandatory minicamp wrapped on Wednesday with multiple veterans in attendance. Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Devin White, and of course the un-retiree, Tom Brady were those competing the last two days. 

Brady has been impressing early with his dialed-in nature making sure practices are moving at the most optimal speeds and keeping guys in check. The practices are sharp and new head coach is liking the energy the team has brought to start minicamp.

Outside of the practice fields, Brady along with a handful of players including Kyle Trask and Ryan Jensen took part in the “Cut and Color for a Cure” event at One Buc. Along with players, also coaches and staff joined in with getting their hair spray painted, dyed, and also cut.

Brady as you can see is enjoying time with the young fans while getting a whole new hair look.

Brady made sure to also mess around with his fellow guy in the quarterback room, Trask. You can tell both of these two have a great relationship with one another as Brady sprays Trask’s head.

Brady made sure to pick on one of the rookies also in attendance and gave an autograph to rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall to his slides which put a smile and laugh on Hall’s face. And yes, that’s permanent marker. You can tell the event was an overall success and gave great reach to an awesome cause.

