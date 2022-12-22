Multiple NFL teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet

Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football.

That can lead to some intriguing miscommunications that garner national attention all at the cost of three simple words, 'I'm kinda bored.'

That was the tweet Gronkowski fired off on Wednesday evening. It would've been inconsequential if he wasn't such a polarizing figure around the league, and still a potential impact player on top of that.

Gronkowski reflected on the hilarity of the moment during an appearance on the 'Up & Adams Show' alongside host Kay Adams.

"Since the tweet, yes, two teams reached out. It was unbelievable," Gronkowski said. "I don't say who but yes there was two teams. It was pretty nuts to me that everyone actually saw the tweet. It shows how far social media can go and how quick it can travel because I barely tweet actually. I just tweet once in a while but like, 'I'm kinda bored' you know, just people took that as I'm coming back to football right away.

It was just mind-blowing actually how my agent hit me up, two teams hit me up, it was just crazy," Gronkowski continued. "My friends actually were hitting me up too, they're like 'bro are you really going back to football? I don't see that happening' I was like 'yeah man, you know I'm not.'"

While the longtime teammate of Tom Brady in New England and Tampa Bay didn't name the two franchises who reached out, it wouldn't be surprising if the Buccaneers were among the list of suitors. With that being said, maybe they're doing their research on Gronkowski a little more off the radar due to Brady's relationship with the veteran.

After all, Gronkowski has stated in the past that he would pick up the phone if Brady reached out to ask him to come back.

Tampa Bay could certainly use another difference-maker on offense to help turn its season around. Despite dealing with multiple injuries and missing five games, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

The four tight ends (Cameron Brate, Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, Kyle Rudolph) to see action for the Buccaneers this season have combined for just 66 catches, 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.



