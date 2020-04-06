Tom Brady Among Bucs Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

AllBucs
The NFL has announced their All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have any longtime players to claim, there are a handful of current and former Bucs representing the Pewter Pirates on the list.

New quarterback Tom Brady is obviously the headliner, and one of the team's unanimous picks, following his legendary 20-year career with the New England Patriots. He joins the Bucs after winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is the only other current Bucs player to make the list, though most of his time was spent with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. 

Offensive lineman Logan Mankins (two seasons in Tampa Bay) and cornerback Darrelle Revis (one season) also made the cut.

Check out the complete lists for offense, defense and special teams here.

