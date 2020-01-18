Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put two wide receivers in the Pro Bowl this year, and one of them is excelling at a key statistic.

When it comes to making sure he doesn't drop passes, Bucs star Chris Godwin is the best in the league over the last five years.

Since 2015, no wide receiver in the entire NFL has a lower drop rate than Godwin:

A third-round pick out of Penn State in the 2017 NFL draft, Godwin finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards this season, despite missing the last 2.5 games of the year with a hamstring injury, and playing through a hip injury earlier in the season. He led the Bucs in touchdown receptions, and earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

With just one year remaining on his rookie contract, expect Godwin to get a hefty extension from the Bucs at some point in 2020.