AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Buc of the Day: RB Earnest Graham

J. Kanno

Running back is not a position known for its selfless virtue. Tampa Bay's Earnest Graham was the exception to the rule.

Graham joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida in 2004. He saw limited action for his first three seasons, acting typically as the third back in the rotation.

In 2007, Graham was forced into starting action when Cadillac Williams went on injured reserve with a torn patellar tendon and Michael Pittman broke his leg. He went on to record three 100-yard games, score 10 touchdowns and collect 1222 yards from scrimmage in 10 starts.

His strong finish earned Graham the starting nod in 2008. Over his 10 starts, Graham averaged 4.3 yards per carry but scored just four touchdowns. He eventually went on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

2009 is when things got interesting. Jon Gruden was gone. The roster was remade by general manager Mark Dominik, and he set the stage for a three-way rush attack with Williams, Graham and Derrick Ward.

The plan did not go well. Tampa Bay could not buy a win. Ward was completely ineffective, but Williams rose to the challenge. Graham, in an incredibly selfless act, changed positions to fullback to become Williams' lead blocker. He all but gave up the chance to be a starting running back to help his teammate and his team.

Graham's NFL career ended in 2011, serving as lead blocker all they way to the end. He pivoted to coaching soon thereafter and is now the head coach at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers, FL.

Comments (1)
Jody4957
Jody4957

Outstanding person player and now coach

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Free Agency: Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

Everything Bucs fans need to know heading into free agency.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Shocker at No. 2 Kicks Off Chaos

A big surprise at the top of the draft could have a huge impact on the rest of the first round.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Fans' Wish List for New Uniforms

Tampa Bay fans weigh in on what they want to see in the team's new threads.

Luke Easterling

Devin White lived up to the hype with a stellar rookie season.

Luke Easterling

The Case for Tom Brady to the Bucs

Why Tampa Bay is the right fit for Tom Brady, if he hits free agency.

Luke Easterling

The Case Against Tom Brady to the Bucs

Why the Bucs the resist the temptation to go all in for Tom Brady in free agency.

J. Kanno

Bucs Announce Operations Changes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The team made an official statement Thursday announcing changes for staff.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Pull Coaches, Scouts Off Travel Plans Due to Novel Coronavirus

The Bucs are reportedly taking precautions with their staff as the virus continues to spread.

Luke Easterling

Are These the Bucs' New Uniforms?

A uniform expert says he's seen Tampa Bay's new threads, and there's a mock-up based on his detailed notes.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades Shake Up 1st Round

Trades always play a big part in first-round chaos, and this projection is no exception.

Luke Easterling