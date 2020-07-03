Jimmie Giles, the Best TE in Bucs History

After a dismal start to their existence, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found success just a few seasons after becoming one of the NFL's newest franchises.

A big reason for the success? Tight end Jimmie Giles, who gave the Bucs a dynamic weapon in the passing game who could make big plays happen every time he touched the ball. Giles was a modern tight end who could cash opposing defenses vertically through the air, long before that kind of this was popular at his position.

Giles became a four-time Pro Bowler for the Bucs, and has since been inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. He's unquestionably the best tight end the franchise has ever seen, and it's not terribly close.

Watch the video above to relive some of the best highlights from Giles' career in Tampa Bay.