AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jimmie Giles, the Best TE in Bucs History

Luke Easterling

After a dismal start to their existence, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found success just a few seasons after becoming one of the NFL's newest franchises.

A big reason for the success? Tight end Jimmie Giles, who gave the Bucs a dynamic weapon in the passing game who could make big plays happen every time he touched the ball. Giles was a modern tight end who could cash opposing defenses vertically through the air, long before that kind of this was popular at his position.

Giles became a four-time Pro Bowler for the Bucs, and has since been inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. He's unquestionably the best tight end the franchise has ever seen, and it's not terribly close. 

Watch the video above to relive some of the best highlights from Giles' career in Tampa Bay.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Rob Gronkowski

What should fantasy football owners expect from Gronk in 2020?

J. Kanno

Why Colin Kaepernick Could Make Sense for the Bucs

If he makes a return to the NFL, Kaepernick could give the Bucs' offense a wrinkle they don't have.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

Get to Know Bucs Rookie WR Tyler Johnson

Meet Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

NFL Could Have Reduced Rosters for 2020 Training Camps

The COVID-19 pandemic could have the NFL making some roster adjustments heading into training camp.

Luke Easterling

John Lynch, Tampa Bay's One-Man Wrecking Crew

Relive some of John Lynch's best highlights from his time with the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Gronk vs. Shaq in a game of "H-O-R-S-E".

Luke Easterling

Will the Bucs Play Any Preseason Games in 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic could reduce the NFL's 2020 preseason, or have it canceled altogether.

Luke Easterling

Are the Bucs a Top-5 Roster in the NFL?

Pro Football Focus has high praise for Tampa Bay's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Mike Evans is Putting in the Work

Tampa Bay's star receiver is hard at work preparing for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Which Bucs Rookie Will Be the Biggest Steal?

Which first-year player will outplay their draft slot in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno