Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has No Time for Doubters

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2020 NFL Draft looking to upgrade their offensive backfield, and they did just that when they added Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round.

While there were bigger names from powerhouse programs that went ahead of him, Vaughn is used to turning doubters into believers and making the most of his opportunities.

Despite going up against top competition in the SEC on a weekly basis, Vaughn was able to put up impressive numbers for the Commodores throughout his career, making some of the nation's best defenses look pedestrian when he came running through.

As he prepares for his rookie season in the NFL, Vaughn is keeping receipts from all the social media doubters:

While he currently sits behind incumbent starter Ronald Jones II on the Bucs' depth chart, Vaughn should get plenty of chances to prove he can be a lead back in the NFL. At the very least, his pass-catching prowess should make him an immediate threat on third downs in Tampa Bay, especially with a quarterback like Tom Brady, who loves to use his running backs as receivers out of the backfield.

Doubt him at your own risk.

