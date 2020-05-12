Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set out to find a pass-catching specialist in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the addition of third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn has given them just that.

But it also seems to have lit a fire under returning starter Ronald Jones II, who wants to prove he can be a three-down back capable of making an impact in the passing game.

A second-round pick heading into his third NFL season, Jones followed up a dismal rookie campaign with a bounce-back performance last season, leading the Bucs in rushing yards and tying for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns. But his limitations as a pass-catcher threaten to keep him off the field on third downs, especially when Vaughn now in the mix.

That being the case, Jones has been working hard this offseason to improve both his route-running and pass-catching skills:

It remains to be seen whether or not Jones' hard work will translate to on-field success once the pads go on this fall, but it's clear he's putting in the work to improve his areas of weakness, and it looks like it's paying off.

For a Bucs offense already loaded with talented weapons in the passing game, Jones making huge strides in the receiving department will only add to an already explosive squad in 2020 and beyond.

Tampa Bay might have high expectations for Vaughn, but it's clear Jones won't be letting go of any third-down reps without a fight, and that will only help both players improve, as well as the offense as a whole.