Former Bucs Head Coach Sam Wyche Dies at 74

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Sam Wyche died Thursday at the age of 74.

NBC Sports' Peter King first reported the news:

Wyche captained the Tampa Bay football ship for four seasons, leading the Bucs to a 23-41 record from 1992 through 1995.

While the wins and losses may not tell of much success during his tenure with the Bucs, Wyche presided over the most impactful NFL draft in franchise history, when he drafted future Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp in the first round of the 1995 draft.

One of the most innovative offensive coaches of his era, Wyche led the Cincinnati Bengals to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history following the 1988 season.

Wyche had a heart transplant in 2016.