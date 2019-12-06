Shaq Barrett Wants to Stay in Tampa Bay

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4-million contract as a free agent this offseason, nobody expected him to be leading the NFL in sacks with just four games to go.

And I mean nobody. Not even Barrett himself.

After lighting the league on fire this season, Barrett is now in line for a massive contract next offseason. Will the Bucs be able to keep him?

Earlier this week, Barrett made it clear how much he would love to stay in Tampa Bay.