Shaq Barrett Wants to Stay in Tampa Bay

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4-million contract as a free agent this offseason, nobody expected him to be leading the NFL in sacks with just four games to go.

And I mean nobody. Not even Barrett himself.

After lighting the league on fire this season, Barrett is now in line for a massive contract next offseason. Will the Bucs be able to keep him?

Earlier this week, Barrett made it clear how much he would love to stay in Tampa Bay.

T.J. Logan, Bucs' Top Return Man, Out for Season with Broken Thumb

Luke Easterling
Tampa Bay's best return specialist suffered an injury during practice and will miss the final four games of 2019.

Which Bucs Player is Most Deserving of Pro Bowl Selection?

J. Kanno
Tampa Bay has multiple players worthy of Pro Bowl consideration, but who can make the strongest case?

Devin White Named NFC Rookie of the Month

Luke Easterling
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top draft pick came up big in November.

Bruce Arians Still Non-Committal on Jameis Winston's Future

Luke Easterling
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the team's future at quarterback.

Bucs Injury Report: Multiple Starters Miss Wednesday's Practice

Luke Easterling
A handful of Bucs missed Wednesday's practice, including a pair of starters.

Bucs Players Show Off Designs for 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Luke Easterling
Check out which worthy causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will be drawing attention to this year.

Young Bucs Defense Gives Hope for Present, Future

Luke Easterling
Tampa Bay's youth movement is starting to develop into a successful defensive unit.

3 Bucs to Watch vs. Colts

J. Kanno
Here are three Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep your eye on in Week 14.

Drew Bradstreet

Jaguars mounting a comeback?

Bucs defense dominating Jags at half 25-0

J. Kanno
Big plays on defense have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading big in Jacksonville.