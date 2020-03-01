Jameis Winston Donates to St. Jude's for Rich Eisen's 40-Yard Dash Event

One of the highlights of the NFL Scouting Combine every year is NFL Network host Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Over the years, Eisen has helped raise donations and awareness for the children and families at St. Jude's, all by putting his dignity on the line by running a 40-yard dash in his full professional TV host attire.

The latest NFL player to pitch in with a donation of his own? Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston:

Winston is set to become a free agent this offseason, and there seems to be a 50-50 shot at him returning to Tampa Bay as the Bucs' starting quarterback for a sixth season or more.

The Bucs have remained open to every possibility, but even if he's not back in Tampa Bay next season, at least he's still making a positive impact on others and using his resources to help those in need.