NFLPA Recommends No Private Group Workouts for Players

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's private workout sessions with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates might be a thing of the past. 

NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday recommending that NFL players not get together for private group workouts, citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the league:

The Bucs are one of multiple teams in the league that have recently reported multiple people in the organization testing positive for the virus. 

Brady has recently been meeting with his new teammates at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, working to build chemistry and timing with some of the players he'll be (hopefully) hitting the field with this fall for the first time. It looks like he'll have to wait until at least training camp to continue those on-field endeavors.

