Donovan Smith Voices Safety Concerns as NFL Players Prepare for 2020 Season

Luke Easterling

The NFL is set to begin training camp later this month, but many players are still wondering how the league plans to keep players and their families safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has already put forth new guidelines and restrictions regarding preseason games and postgame interactions, but many players are still questioning how the NFL can expect players to play such a physical contact sport without putting themselves at risk.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith is among them, taking to social media to voice his concerns:

Smith makes a ton of sense here, and asks plenty of questions the league simply hasn't adequately answered yet. Players are indeed taking on the greatest risk in this situation, and while the league continues to push for financial protections for their own interests (as Smith notes), the players are left with the short end of the stick.

He certainly won't be alone across the league, with other players wondering how they can do their jobs and still protect themselves and their families from the virus, which has seen a spike in cases in various states throughout the country in recent weeks.

News

