Yes, Tristan Wirfs Can Still Jump Out of a Pool

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were getting an impressive athlete with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs continues to show off his abilities in a unique way.

Wirfs went viral during his collegiate career thanks to a video of him jumping out of the shallow end of a swimming pool and landing on his feet.

Not much has changed:

Wirfs is presumably penciled in as the Week 1 starter at right tackle for the Bucs, where he'll be charged with protecting Tom Brady. If he can block pass rushers as well as he can jump out of bodies of water, Brady and the Bucs should be in good hands.