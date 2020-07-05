AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Yes, Tristan Wirfs Can Still Jump Out of a Pool

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were getting an impressive athlete with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs continues to show off his abilities in a unique way.

Wirfs went viral during his collegiate career thanks to a video of him jumping out of the shallow end of a swimming pool and landing on his feet. 

Not much has changed:

Wirfs is presumably penciled in as the Week 1 starter at right tackle for the Bucs, where he'll be charged with protecting Tom Brady. If he can block pass rushers as well as he can jump out of bodies of water, Brady and the Bucs should be in good hands.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

We're Going to Ryan Jensen's House for 4th of July Food

Tampa Bay's center knows his way around a smoker.

Luke Easterling

The Artistic Side of Chris Godwin

One of Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl wide receivers finds plenty of creative outlets off the field.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Rookie Tyler Johnson Named Big Ten All-Decade WR

Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick is getting some love for his impressive collegiate career.

Luke Easterling

NFL Issues COVID-19 Restrictions for Training Camps

The league sent the detailed plan to all 32 clubs ahead of this month's camps opening.

Luke Easterling

Get to Know Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Meet Tampa Bay's third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Gay Culverhouse, Former Bucs Team President, Dies at 73

The daughter of former team owner Hugh Culverhouse became a staunch advocate for injured NFL players.

Luke Easterling

Jimmie Giles, the Best TE in Bucs History

Take a trip down memory lane with this highlight reel of Tampa Bay's legendary tight end.

Luke Easterling

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Rob Gronkowski

What should fantasy football owners expect from Gronk in 2020?

J. Kanno

Why Colin Kaepernick Could Make Sense for the Bucs

If he makes a return to the NFL, Kaepernick could give the Bucs' offense a wrinkle they don't have.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

Get to Know Bucs Rookie WR Tyler Johnson

Meet Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling