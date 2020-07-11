AllBucs
Fantasy Football: What to Expect from Chris Godwin in 2020

Luke Easterling

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed a breakout campaign from third-year wide receiver Chris Godwin, who finished third in the NFL in receiving yards, despite missing the final two games of the season due to injury.

Heading into the 2020 campaign, Godwin's draft stock in fantasy leagues is through the roof, and with good reason. He's in a pass-happy offense, and opposing defenses still have to pay attention to another Pro Bowler in Mike Evans across the field.

Tom Brady is now his quarterback in Tampa Bay, and with Godwin playing the Larry Fitzgerald role in the slot in Bruce Arians' offense, Godwin should quickly establish himself as Brady's go-to target, much like Julian Edelman did in recent years in New England.

Watch the video above for our full breakdown of Godwin's fantasy outlook for the 2020 season.

