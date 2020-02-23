Ranking Bucs' Free Agent Priorities

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into a crucial offseason, with some big decisions to make on on both sides of the ball as they try to score just their second winning season in a decade.

After last year's 7-9 finish, the Bucs are facing some important moves as free agency approaches. Will they move on from their franchise quarterback of the last five seasons? Will they be able to retain the NFL's sack leader? Will they use the franchise or transition tags, or work out long-term extensions with their big-name players set to head elsewhere?

Tampa Bay also has key decisions to make with veteran leaders on both sides of the trenches. Who will be back to keep the locker room chemistry in a good place, and who will the team deem too expensive or expendable to bring back for 2020?

Watch the video to see how we rank Tampa Bay's offseason priorities for players with expiring contracts.