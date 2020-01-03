BucsMaven
John Lynch Named Hall of Fame Finalist for 7th Straight Year

Luke Easterling

For the seventh consecutive year, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lynch is now the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, following a playing career split between the Bucs and the Denver Broncos that saw him make nine Pro Bowls. Rice's 122 career sacks are 20th all-time in NFL history, and the 69.5 sacks as a Buc are No. 2 in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Among the 15 finalists, Lynch is one of four safeties, joining Steve Atwater, Troy Polamalu and Leroy Butler.

If Lynch is inducted into next year's Hall of Fame class, he would join Lee Roy Selmon, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch in Canton representing the Bucs.

Tampa Bay's two other semifinalists, cornerback Ronde Barber and defensive end Simeon Rice, did not make the cut-down to 15 finalists. 

