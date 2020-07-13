LOOK: Tom Brady's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed arguably the greatest quarterback of all time when they signed Tom Brady in free agency earlier this offseason, but more importantly, did they end up with one of the highest-rated passers in EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21" video game?

Looks like Brady still has plenty to give in terms of virtual value, as his 90 rating ranks him No. 5 among all quarterbacks in this year's game, with only Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees ahead of him:

Despite turning 43 years old this year, Brady is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game, as his experience and intelligence continue to mitigate any physical shortcomings that typically come with sticking around in the NFL for two decades.

While he hopes to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl this year, Brady is sure to help out more than a few Madden players take home some hardware of their own in 2020.