NFL Makes Decision on Mike Evans and Referee Interaction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 heading into the end of October after a rough loss to the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. Tom Brady and Todd Bowles couldn't find the endzone while on the road in Carolina and it has created a wide range of discussions across the league and on the internet if things will be turned around.

That surprisingly though didn't seem to be the biggest story after the loss. On Sunday afternoon after the game, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was seen writing on a piece of paper for a referee. The video was captured and eventually found its way onto Twitter spreading everywhere. From initial thought, it certainly looked like Evans was giving the referee an autograph which is obviously against NFL rules and conduct.

The NFL reported that they would look into the situation to see if there was any wrongdoing in the interaction between the referee and Evans. This is something that you never see, definitely with the game just ending and the referees grabbing a player's attention like seen above.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported that there were no wrongdoings from the officials and that they were indeed not trying to grab an autograph from the Bucs' wide receiver.

A warning was made by the NFL and no discipline will be put into place. The Buccaneers and Brady look to bounce back and will have to do it quickly with a game coming up on Thursday night in Tampa Bay against the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

